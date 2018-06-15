Low-cost airline Volaris announces 14 new domestic routes

News

5 of the routes will link Guanajuato with other cities around Mexico

Low-cost airline Volaris announced it will introduce 14 new domestic routes before the end of the year.

From Mexico City, the airline will open new routes to Cozumel, Puerto Escondido, Colima, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes and Tepic.

Five routes will link the Bajío airport of Guanajuato to the cities of Mexicali, Mérida, Puerto Vallarta, Huatulco and Los Cabos.

Two routes will connect the city of Tijuana with the southern Mexico destinations of Zihuatanejo and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, while a new Guadalajara-Puerto Escondido route will round out the list.

The new routes will begin operating during the second half of the year.

Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena said that the new routes “will contribute to a more united Mexico, one that can enjoy the best benefits: connectivity with no layovers, excellent customer service, punctuality and, above all, the best prices.”

The airline’s pricing manager, Omar Carrera, said the new routes “strengthen the point-to-point business model, allowing more Mexicans to connect in a direct manner, at the lowest prices, with the destinations they are most interested in.”

