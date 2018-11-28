Volaris announces new domestic airline routes for 2019

News

Two airlines have announced new domestic routes.

New connections for Mérida, Oaxaca, Guanajuato and Tijuana are among them

Low-cost carrier Volaris has announced it will open several new domestic routes in March next year.

New routes will connect Hermosillo, Sonora, with Mérida, Yucatán, and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, three times a week, and with Chihuahua, Chihuahua, twice a week.

Two new flights will connect the Chihuahua city with Mérida and Mexicali, with twice-a-week frequency.

New routes will also connect Mérida to Oaxaca, Oaxaca, with flights running three times a week and to Tijuana, Baja California, with twice-weekly flights.

The carrier will also reinforce its Tijuana-Guanajuato route by adding two new weekly flights.

Meanwhile, rival VivaAerobus has announced one new route between Monterrey, Nuevo León, and Los Mochis, Sinaloa, operating twice a week.

Source: El Financiero (sp)