Volaris drops flights to Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche

It is unclear why Volaris will no longer fly the route.

Aeroméxico will increase its schedule by one flight per day

Budget airline Volaris will cease operations between Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, and Mexico City at the end of the month.

Its last flights between the two cities are scheduled for July 31. Ciudad del Carmen tourism coordinator Nelsy Sánchez Vega confirmed that Volaris was following the lead of Viva Aerobús and dropping flights from Mexico City.

However, Aeroméxico is set to add one additional flight per day to Ciudad del Carmen, according to staff at the city’s airport.

Sánchez told the newspaper Por Esto! that business travelers would be most affected by the absence of Volaris flights. “However, I believe that companies are already preparing for that,” she added.

Sánchez said it was surprising that Volaris had decided to stop flights between the two destinations given that they were generally 80-90% full. The reason for its decision was unclear.

“We’re going to ask for a meeting with the company’s [Ciudad del Carmen] representative to see in what way we can contribute” to a change of heart, Sánchez said, raising the possibility that Volaris was unhappy with the taxes or fees it pays at the airport.

She said that there was no indication the airline was planning to stop flights between Mexico City and Campeche city, located some 200 kilometers from Ciudad del Carmen.

Situated on a narrow island between the Gulf of Mexico and the Términos Lagoon, Ciudad del Carmen is home to large numbers of oil sector workers. Tourists visit the city and surrounding area for the beaches, including those at Isla Aguada, a magical town about 40 kilometers away.

