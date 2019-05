The alert level has been reduced at the Popocatépetl volcano 41 days after it was raised due to increased activity.

The national Civil Protection office said today that low to intermediate explosive activity and moderate ashfall are expected at the volcano, also known as El Popo, but the alert level is back to yellow Phase 2.

It was raised to yellow Phase 3 on March 28, one level short of a red alert, in which residents living nearby are advised to be ready to evacuate.

Source: Milenio (sp)