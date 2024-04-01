This week’s weather forecast: Chilly in the north, hot in central and southern Mexico

Rain and cold weather are expected in northern Mexico, while central and southern Mexico will continue to experience hot weather, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported Monday.

Cold front 43 and the ninth winter storm of the season are expected to persistently advance over the northwest and north of the country this week, according to the SMN.

The forecast for Monday predicts cold to very cold weather in the mountainous regions of Baja California, Chihuahua, northern Durango, northern Sinaloa and Sonora. Minimum temperatures in these regions are expected to range from -10 to 0 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Showers and heavy rain are also forecast for Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Sonora.

The cold front could also bring gusts of wind ranging from 100 to 120 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Durango; 80 to 100 km/h in Zacatecas, and 70 to 80 km/hin Sonora and Aguascalientes.

The western coast of the Baja California Peninsula may see waves of 2 to 3 meters high.

Hot weather to continue in the rest of the country

Meanwhile, the government of Mexico City has issued a yellow alert due to the forecast of high temperatures ranging between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius.

The yellow alert was issued for the boroughs of Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.

Scorching temperatures between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius are also expected in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

The states of Coahuila, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo will also see temperatures reach a maximum of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Despite the heat, most of the country is expected to have cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Due to the high temperatures, the population is advised to take preventive measures such as staying hydrated and closely monitoring chronically ill people, children, and older adults. Authorities also recommend avoiding eating street food as the heat will increase the risk of foodborne illness.

With reports from El Universal