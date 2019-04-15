Humpback whale freed from fishing gear from Oregon

A humpback whale found tangled in fishing gear off the coast of Loreto, Baja California Sur, was rescued yesterday after its plight was reported on social media.

Staff from the environmental protection agency Profepa and Loreto bay national park freed the animal of fishing buoys and ropes off Nopoló beach.

They said the whale was noticeably lean and was suffering from injuries caused by the gear, which it appeared to have been dragging for some time.

It took two hours to untangle the mess and free the animal, park personnel said.

The gear contained a tag bearing the name of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Reports of the successful efforts were posted on the park’s social media page, earning the congratulations of locals and praise for those who reported the incident.

Source: BCS Noticias (sp)