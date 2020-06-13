News
The beached whale at Rosarito on Friday. Don Schaefer
Whale left stranded on beach in Rosarito
Published on Saturday, June 13, 2020
A 24-meter whale that became stranded on a beach in Baja California will be buried nearby, a municipal official said.
The whale, estimated to weigh seven tonnes, arrived Friday on the beach in Rosarito, near the La Jolla condominiums.
Luis Felipe Figueroa said the whale will be buried so as to avoid decomposition of the body in the open air.
Source: El Imparcial (sp)