Whale-watching season begins along Mexico’s southwestern coast

The humpback whale migration season has begun, with sightings already reported off the Pacific coast of Mexico’s Michoacán state.

The whales will soon arrive to the Oaxacan coast, where they will remain in the region’s warm, shallow waters for the breeding season until around April. The humpbacks will stay to nurse their young before following their migration route towards Alaskan waters.

✨Prepárate para el Ballena Fest 2025, un evento en la hermosa y paradisíaca bahía de Puerto Ángel, en la costa de Oaxaca 🌴 https://t.co/ZtIM9XODDw — El Universal Oaxaca (@ElUniversalOax) November 26, 2025

The region can expect an influx of tourists over the coming months, as various Oaxacan coastal destinations offer whale watching tours and other nature-related activities.

The species is protected, and federal and state authorities are promoting several guidelines for tourists participating in whale-watching:

Do not remain in the watching area for longer than 30 minutes.

Avoid surrounding or chasing the whales.

Do not litter in the ocean or on the beaches.

Do not attempt to feed the whales.

Respect the whales’ right to rest and to care for their calves.

Boat operators conducting tours are also required to follow several guidelines for the protection of the whales.

Some of the best beaches for sighting humpback whales include:

Puerto Escondido: The Michoacán surfing Mecca offers boat sighting tours throughout the season.

Huatulco Bay: This Oaxacan beach paradise offers tours on small boats to get close to the whales without disturbing their habitat.

Puerto Ángel: A Oaxaca fishing town where it is also possible to see crocodiles and various bird species year-round.

Ballena Fest kicks off next weekend in Puerto Ángel

On Saturday, Oaxaca’s Tourism Ministry announced Ballena Fest 2025, a three-day festival running from Friday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Dec. 7, that will celebrate the arrival of the whales and promote sustainable tourism.

The purpose of Ballena Fest is to promote the reactivation of tourism along the Oaxacan coast as the region recovers from Hurricane Erick, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in June.

The festival will take place in Puerto Ángel, known for its sandy beaches and the annual arrival of turtles.

Various activities will take place, including music and workshops, with the complete program expected to be released in the coming days.

With reports from Milenio and El Heraldo de México – Oaxaca