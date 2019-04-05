Wife arrested for disconnecting ex-mayor on life support

The wife of a former mayor has been arrested after allegedly attempting to disconnect her husband from life support in a Durango hospital.

The state attorney general’s office said Nora Lucila, the wife of former Canatlán mayor Eugenio Rodríguez del Campo, was caught while disconnecting her husband’s oxygen and other tubes at a hospital in the city of Durango.

Her husband has been hospitalized since 2016 with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The ex-mayor’s family had previously requested that Lucila be placed under special surveillance. She was accused of putting rat poison in her husband’s food over an extended period.

On another occasion, she reportedly attacked her husband in his hospital bed, leaving him with bruises and cuts.

Authorities said Lucila, 44, could face a charge of attempted homicide. Her husband was mayor of Canatlán from 2007 to 2010 and prior to that was the state director of urban development.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Sol de Durango (sp)