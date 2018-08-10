Winemakers gather for annual competition in Querétaro

News

Vinaltura is one of the Querétaro winemakers that the Concours Mondial will visit.

Mexican wine and tequila are being showcased this week in the city of Querétaro at the second annual Mexico Selection of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles.

Thirty-five judges from Mexico and around the world will taste 500 entries from Mexican wine and tequila makers during the three-day event, which began August 9.

The event also features workshops on topics such as the history and characteristics of winemaking in Mexico and the difficulties facing wine producers in the state of Querétaro.

Vineyard and winery tours are also on the agenda, with visits planned to Paso de Serra, Vinícola Vinaltura and Finca Sala Vivé to sample wines and get to know the state’s winemaking projects.

The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles is an international wine competition held in a different country every year. This week’s event in Mexico is a regional one that his held annually in a different winemaking region.

According to the Concours Mondial, Querétaro’s wine industry is growing at the rate of 70 to 100 hectares of new vineyards a year, with an average of two to three new wineries opening in the same period.

Like many other winemaking regions of the world, the state’s winemakers are using tourism to promote their wines.

Mexico News Daily