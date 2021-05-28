With 94 Blue Flag locations, Mexico leads the Americas

Mexico now has 94 locations that can fly the Blue Flag environmental designation, putting it among the top 10 in the world for beaches, marinas and boats that qualify.

Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco announced that 62 beaches, three marinas and 29 boats have been awarded the distinction this year, placing Mexico in 10th place out of 47 countries in the program.

The total is up from 90 last year.

The 62 Blue Flag beaches are located in nine states:

Baja California Sur: La Paz 1, Los Cabos 22;

Guerrero: Acapulco 5, Zihuatanejo 4;

Jalisco: Puerto Vallarta 2;

Nayarit: Bahía de Banderas 1, Santa María del Oro 1;

Oaxaca: Huatulco 2;

Quintana Roo: Benito Juárez (Cancún) 10; Isla Mujeres 3, Puerto Morelos 1, Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen) 6;

Sonora: Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) 1;

Tamaulipas: Ciudad Madero 1;

Yucatán: Progreso 2.

The Blue Flag program is operated by the Foundation for Environmental Education and represents a certification that a beach, marina or sustainable boating tourism operator meets its standards. The foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

