Woman dies from burns after hot stones massage goes wrong

A woman has died from burns caused by a heating device that burst into flames during a hot stones massage at a spa in Monterrey, Nuevo León, earlier this week.

Diana Ortiz, 33, sustained burns to 90% of her body after the device used to heat the stones exploded in flames, igniting the bandages that covered her body.

The incident took place at Norella Boutique and Spa in Ciudad Guadalupe, part of the greater Monterrey metropolitan area.

The woman was admitted to the University Hospital at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, but doctors were unable to save her.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, the spa did not have the sanitation license necessary to operate a health treatment center. Investigators determined that the heating device had indeed caused the fire and seized it as evidence.

Source: El Universal (sp)