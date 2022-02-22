A woman who was killed for a motorcycle in Chiapas on Saturday took a photo of her killer seconds before he shot her.

Paula Ruiz de los Santos, 41, photographed the man as he pointed a gun at her just meters away in downtown San Cristóbal de las Casas.

The mother of four died from a gunshot wound to the throat.

The Chiapas Attorney General’s office said that Ruiz’s son Miguel was in the area to pick his mother up from the hotel where she worked. He parked his motorcycle and when he returned with his mother, it was gone.

When they saw two men pushing the bike Ruiz confronted them and was shot.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. They were found with firearms, drugs and the stolen motorcycle.

With reports from El Universal and Reforma