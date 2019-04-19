Two women were attacked and mauled this week by their own family’s eight dogs — six pit bulls and two Dalmatians.

Local police reported that the dogs attacked a 46-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter on Wednesday at their home in Texcoco, México state.

The two were able to flee and take shelter in one of the rooms of the house and call authorities. They were subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities identified another daughter and her boyfriend, who live in the same house, as the dogs’ owners. The couple voluntarily gave permission for an animal control team to capture the animals.

They were taken into custody for observation of their conduct.

One year ago two pit bulls killed a seven-year-old child in Chimalhuacán, México state. He and his mother had left the house to go shopping but when they returned they discovered they had left the keys inside.

The young boy volunteered to scale the entrance way but when he descended on the other side the dogs attacked. Neighbors rushed to help but by the time they entered the home the child was dead.

Source: El Universal (sp), Reforma (sp)