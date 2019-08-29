Workers rescued after platform goes awry 24 stories high

Two construction workers in Nuevo León narrowly escaped a 24-story fall when a cable snapped, upending the platform on which they were working.

The workers were replacing a broken window on the 24th floor of the Real Inn hotel in San Pedro Garza García when the cable broke, leaving the scaffold hanging almost vertically.

Other workers called the Civil Protection agency but when agents arrived, the two men had already been rescued by the hotel’s security and maintenance teams, who helped them climb through the window they were going to replace.

The Real Inn is located on Lázaro Cárdenas avenue in Villa de San Agustín. The municipality was the location of another accident last weekend when a woman fell 25 meters from her balcony while practicing yoga.

Source: El Universal (sp)