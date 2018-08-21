MORE NEWS
Union leader says paving over pipelines with concrete is ‘stupid’
A project to pave over petroleum pipelines in Guanajuato to combat the state’s massive fuel theft problem has been labeled “stupid and dangerous.”
Mexico sends record number of firefighters to battle fires in Canada
Mexico continues to help battle Canadian wildfires in its biggest-ever international deployment of firefighters.
10 years on and Mexico’s justice system is not yet world class
It’s been 10 years since the new criminal justice system was introduced, but it is still not “world class,” a high-ranking official has acknowledged.
Crocodile hazard on Cancún golf course: man found dead
The body of a man found surrounded by crocodiles in a lagoon at a Cancún golf course has been identified as a crafts vendor from Playa del Carmen.
World’s biggest bead mosaic wins Guinness record for Wixáritari
The Wixáritari people of Jalisco have won the state’s 31st — and Mexico’s 204th — Guinness World Record with the world’s largest bead mosaic.
UNAM scientists develop antidote for snake bites
Researchers from the National Autonomous University have developed an antivenom that is effective for the bites of snakes in various parts of the world.
‘Unprecedented’ transition process begins with joint cabinet meeting
Avocado sales to China have skyrocketed this year
Thieves use backhoe to steal cash from ATMs
Security not in ruins, says the man responsible for it, conceding there are problems
Baja California wines lead medal count at Querétaro competition
Holbox could support up to 9,000 new hotel rooms: study
25.6 million students begin the new school year
Foreign tourism up 7.3% in first half of year; revenues rose 4.3%
Juárez valley search turns up 200 pieces of human remains
Robotics team awarded silver medal for excellence at international event
8 million liters of stolen fuel seized in Puebla yet pipeline taps continue
Guerrero Congress approves decriminalization of poppy cultivation
Insecticide blamed for killing thousands of bees
Fishermen’s houses burned to make way for wind farm
‘Perfectly built’ Sonora-Arizona narco-tunnel discovered
Cancelling airport project would cost 170 billion pesos; binding vote planned