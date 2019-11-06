Yalitza Aparicio, Robert de Niro among guests at Los Cabos festival

Yalitza Aparicio and Robert De Niro are among the noteworthy guests invited to the eighth annual Los Cabos International Film Festival later this month.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Fantastic Women,” the goal of which is to make women’s contributions to cinema more visible.

As spokesperson for the campaign, the Academy Award-nominated Aparicio will receive a special recognition. She will also hold a discussion with Chilean actress Daniela Vega, star of the 2017 film Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman), about the need for women being included both in the cinematic sphere and elsewhere.

The festival’s executive director, Alejandra Paulín, said the event will also comment on the subject of gender equality, which is apparent in the lineup of talks and featured films.

There will be a retrospective of award-winning Salvadoran director Tatiana Huezo and a showing of the trailer for Huezo’s first fictional feature film, titled Noches de fuego (Nights of Fire), which received developmental support from the festival’s Gabriel Figueroa Film Fund.

Also in attendance will be cinematographer Ellen Kuras, known for her work on the films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Blow, both of which will be shown at the festival.

Paulín confirmed that the festival will also include an appearance by Robert De Niro, who will attend the showing of the latest film by Martin Scorsese, The Irishman, in which De Niro plays the starring role.

He will be accompanied by the Mexican artists involved in making the film: cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and producer Gastón Pavlovich.

To be held from November 13-17, the Los Cabos International Film Festival will close with a showing of the film Jojo Rabbit, by director Taika Waititi.

