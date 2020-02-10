Young harpist wins classical music award, will perform in New York

Young harp player Erédira Yaretzi Morales Flores of the state of México will have a solo at Carnegie Hall in New York, thanks to her win at the 2020 Golden Classical Music Awards.

Morales won first place in the intermediate category (13 to 15-year-olds) in the competition held last month.

The Golden Classical is a musical competition open to people of all nationalities and ages, with competitions in strings, piano, wind and vocal. The objective is to discover new talent and offer opportunities to launch international careers.

Morales earned the chance to compete by submitting a video of herself playing. An international jury selected her from among contestants from 12 other countries for the intermediate strings category.

She began studying music when she was 6 years old. Today, she is a student at the Escuela de Iniciación de la Música y Danza, part of the Ollin Yoliztli Cultural Center, which is the concert hall in the south of the city for the Philharmonic Orchestra of Mexico City.

Here, she has studied various types of harp music, along with traditional instruments and dance of Mexico. One of her teachers is Baltazar Juárez, the principal harpist of the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico.

Morales stated that she decided to study the harp because she likes its sound, its wide range and the ease in which she can touch people’s emotions. She stated that she is not sure if she plans to make music a career, but believes that it is important that every child in Mexico has musical training because “… it is sad to see that people are so busy with careers they do not like and become depressed.”

Morales’ win earns her the right to a solo performance at part of the award ceremony concert. This will be held March 9 and 10 at the Weil Recital Hall, part of Carnegie Hall. For this event, she is currently working with French harpist and composer Marcel Tournier.

Mexico News Daily