Party’s youth leader dismissed, investigated for homicide in Oaxaca

He allegedly abandoned his vehicle after a collision in which his girlfriend was killed

A youth leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Oaxaca has been relieved of his party duties and placed under investigation for homicide after his girlfriend died in a violent crash early Sunday.

Alfredo Delgado Cervantes and Ivana Mingo López, 26, were driving home after spending the night out at an event attended by prominent members of the party in the state capital.

A few minutes before 7:00am, Delgado struck a tree, impacting the passenger side of his Jeep Wrangler.

Delgado was able to drive to a nearby hospital where he reportedly abandoned his vehicle and the lifeless body of his girlfriend.

Paramedics had to seek help from the fire department to extricate Mingo’s body from the mangled vehicle.

Delgado’s mother issued a letter asserting that her son was not driving drunk, that he was not a criminal and that he had not abandoned Mingo.

“Effectively, my son is an adult and he will respond for his actions as determined by the authorities,” wrote Rebeca Leticia Cervantes, the representative in Oaxaca of the federal consumer protection agency Profeco.

It was later reported that Delgado had been admitted to a private hospital and was under police guard.

Yesterday, PRI national leader Claudia Ruiz Massieu wrote to Delgado asking him for his resignation while the accident investigation is under way.

She urged Oaxaca authorities to solve the case “come what may, without allowing impunity.”

