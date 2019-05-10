Youth training program signs up more than half a million

Just four months after its implementation, a federal youth training and scholarship program has already signed up over half a million beneficiaries, more than half-way to its goal of reaching one million by the end of the year.

Labor and Social Welfare Secretary Luisa María Alcalde said today that the “Young People Building the Future” program has signed up 501,559 youths, 378,650 of whom are now receiving a monthly scholarship of 3,600 pesos (US $190).

Alcalde said 75,507 businesses, 70% from the private sector, have signed on to the program as tutors, another aspect of the program that provides specialized training to 18 to 29-year-olds.

Another goal is to discourage young people from involvement in organized crime. Alcalde said the program has been implemented in 100% of the communities identified as fuel theft hotspots.

She added that on average, participants are 23 years old, 20% have a bachelor’s degree and 58% are women.

The program, which has a budget of 40 billion pesos, is available in 92% of the country’s municipalities, with the highest enrollment numbers in Chiapas, with 81,120, Tabasco with 57, 720 and Veracruz with 49,959.

