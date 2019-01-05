Poverty among politicians is the new normal in Mexico.

Veracruz Governor Cuitláhuac García Jiménez echoed this week’s declaration of destitution by President López Obrador by revealing his assets are few.

He said he owns neither a vehicle nor a house, and is in debt for 300,000 pesos.

He ran up the debt by taking out loans during the period when he was neither a federal deputy nor governor, García said. “It wasn’t easy.”

He also lost his car in a traffic accident last year. The insurance was enough to pay for its loss, he said, “and that helped me recover a little.”

“I have no house [García lives with his parents], I own a piece of land and have three bank accounts with about 10,000 pesos [US $515].”

Source: Milenio (sp)