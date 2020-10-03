News
Tropical Storm Gamma at 4:00 p.m. CDT Saturday Tropical Storm Gamma at 4:00 p.m. CDT Saturday. The red dot shows its current location; in purple is the tropical storm warning area.

Yucatán peninsula hurricane warning replaced by storm warning

Tropical Storm Gamma is moving over the northeastern part of the peninsula

Published on Saturday, October 3, 2020

A hurricane warning for the east coast of the Yucatán peninsula — from north of Punta Allen to Cancún — has been downgraded to a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Gamma moves over the northeastern part of the peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm warning is in effect for north and west of Punta Allen to Dzilam, Yucatán, including Cozumel.

Gamma is forecast to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and pass near or north of the northern coast of the Yucatán peninsula Sunday night and Monday.

The NHC said maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 100 km/h at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, when the storm was located about 60 kilometers north-northwest of Tulum.

Additional weakening is forecast for Saturday night and Sunday, followed by re-intensification by Monday.

Heavy rain is forecast across portions of the peninsula.

