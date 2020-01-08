Zacatecas’ giant baby Jesus has undergone some cosmetic surgery to give its face a more agreeable appearance.

The world’s largest baby Jesus statue has been modified to make it look more childlike.

The 6.5-meter-tall statue caused a stir when it was installed in the Church of the Epiphany in Guadalupe in November.

But the statue was ridiculed on social media. Some compared it to Genesis drummer Phil Collins, others to actor Nicholas Cage, while others edited the statue into clips of monster movies such as Godzilla and Power Rangers.

The statue’s face was thus modified to make it appear more like that of a child. Bangs were added to the forehead and its eyes were changed from blue to brown, among other modifications.

The new face was inaugurated on Monday with a ceremony attended by Zacatecas Bishop Sigifredo Noriega Barceló and Governor Alejandro Tello Cristerna.

The church was filled to its 400-person capacity, as hundreds of people had waited in line for hours to get a glimpse of the updated statue.

Although parishioners had been sewing an oversized cloak for it, the ceremony was held with the giant baby Jesus swaddled only in the white diaper painted onto it.

Parishioners are hoping that the 750-kilogram statue will turn the church into a religious tourist attraction once the new church is finally opened to the public.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Televisa News (sp)