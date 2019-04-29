11 passengers killed, 26 injured in Zacatecas bus accident

A bus rolled over on Highway 40 in Río Grande, Zacatecas, yesterday morning, killing 11 passengers.

State Civil Protection officials said the bus, which belonged to the company Chaac, was bound from Mexico City to Torreón, Coahuila.

Although initial reports of the accident declared there were six fatalities, authorities later confirmed that 11 died in the accident, and 26 more were injured. Of those who lost their lives, four are believed to be minors, while six other young passengers were among the injured, and transferred to Fresnillo and Zacatecas hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said the driver, who is presumed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, fled the scene before police arrived.

An unofficial list of passengers indicated they were from all over the country.

Source: Reforma (sp)