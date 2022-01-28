Seven people were killed and three others were wounded in an armed attack in Zamora, Michoacán, on Thursday night.

Gunmen opened fire at a clandestine cantina known locally as “La Casa Azul” (The Blue House).

Four women and three men were killed, according to the Michoacán Attorney General’s Office. The ages of the victims ranged from 22 to 72. Two other men and one woman were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

Municipal and state police as well as members of the National Guard attended the scene of the crime but no arrests were reported.

The gunmen reportedly intended to abduct one man but began shooting when the people inside the property put up a fight.

According to a report by the news agency EFE, the illicit drinking hole also functions as a brothel and drugs such as methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana are sold there.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel and La Nueva Familia Michoacana are among the criminal groups that operate in Zamora, located about 180 kilometers northwest of Morelia.

On a per capita basis, the municipality was the third most violent in the country last year with 187 homicides per 100,000 people, according to data compiled by crime monitoring website elcri.men.

Michoacán was the third most violent state for total homicides in 2021 with more than 2,700. It has recorded more murders this year than any other state with over 200 victims in the first 27 days of January.

With reports from EFE, Reforma and Infobae