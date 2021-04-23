Zapotec embroidery from Oaxaca wins competition for Olympic uniforms

Athletes representing Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics will wear inauguration uniforms with traditional Zapotec embroidery on the lapels after the design was selected in a national competition.

The Mexican Olympic Committee and High Life, the brand that will design the uniforms, opened the competition on April 9, inviting the public to choose among three possible Olympic uniforms, all designed by High Life.

Thousands of people voted, according to committee president Carlos Padilla. The winner was a suit featuring traditional embroidery by women of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca. The uniform was made with dry-fit technology and designed with stretch jogger pants and a loose fitting suit jacket for the comfort of the athletes.

High Life will also launch a public collection of designs inspired by the Olympic uniforms.

Mexico has selected 93 athletes to compete at the games but expects to send as many as 150 in spite of uncertainty about the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games are scheduled for July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Source: Imparcial Oaxaca (sp)