Zihuatanejo mayor says homicides down 33%

Intentional homicides are down 33% in Zihuatanejo, the mayor told a Wednesday afternoon security meeting.

Jorge Sánchez Allec shared the news at a meeting that included Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda along with other civil and military leaders.

Sánchez said the decrease in homicides is due to a coordinated effort between federal, state and municipal security forces, including a special strategy focused on eliminating violence against women.

He also said that a greater number of crimes have been prosecuted, thanks to efforts to follow up on reported crimes.

Governor Salgado offered her continued support in the efforts to reduce crime, and said the state Public Security Ministry and the Ministry of Women will continue to coordinate with municipal authorities.

With reports from Milenio