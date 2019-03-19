Zip line fans can get their fill of the thrill at the newly-upgraded Xtasea zip line park in Acapulco, the longest in the world over a body of water.

The zip line over Puerto Marqués bay is 1,800 meters long and 100 meters high. Riders could reach speeds up to 120 kilometers per hour before but improvements have bumped that speed to a breathtaking 140.

In addition, there are now six different options for aficionados to throw themselves into the void.

The Superman ride — lying on one’s stomach — has become the traditional way to zip line over the bay, but with the Twin two can share a ride and zip away together.

A more traditional experience is the Rider option, where the rider is held in a seated position by a harness.

If the height is not scary enough, visitors can choose the Nocturno option, which will throw them into the dark of night with little more than the lights below to give them any hint of their speed.

Few people may see zip lining as relaxing, but the Sunset option might be just that: riders lie on a hammock from which they can watch the the setting sun.

The last option is Free Jump, because why the heck not. Riders take a leap and free fall for 20 meters, attached to the zip line with a 20-meter rope for the ultimate experience.

Prices for the rides range between 600 and 1,800 pesos (US $32 and $95 respectively).

Construction of the zip line park began in the fall of 2016 and it opened in March 2017. It now ranks among the top five in the world.

