Confidently Wrong about Water in Mexico: A new podcast from our CEO

Travis Bembenek
By Travis Bembenek
0
Water drips from an outdoor spigot
From agriculture to industry to drinking water, water usage is an increasingly urgent issue in Mexico. This week, Travis Bembenek tackles the topic in a new episode of "Confidently Wrong." (Luis Tosta/Unsplash)

Perhaps the most common piece of advice one is given when traveling to Mexico is, “Don’t drink the water!” Other common advice includes not having ice in your drinks, or not eating salads or not brushing your teeth with tap water. I have even heard people say that you must make sure to keep your mouth closed in the shower.

So are these pieces of advice still relevant today? And if so, why? What’s so different and unique about water in Mexico?

I have worked in the water business for over 15 years in Mexico and have seen hundreds of water systems in businesses across the country. Although I am not a technical water expert, I do have a perspective that I think can help people make sense of the water situation in the country.

Other than crime issues, I would say that water is the biggest concern that I hear people talking about. Some people ask about the impact of nearshoring or new factories on the water supply. Others lament new home construction and the lack of water availability. And still others worry about all of the greenhouses popping up in many parts of the country, using precious water to grow crops for export to relatively water-rich countries like the U.S. and Canada.

With so much to learn on the topic, MND has created a separate content section called “Water in Mexico” and our site has constant coverage on the issues facing the country. You can see the articles here.

I also have written several articles with my perspective on the issue:

In this week’s episode of MND’s Confidently Wrong podcast, we tackle the issue of Water in Mexico. Not just the dos and don’ts of drinking water, but also the things you need to know if you are looking at buying or building a house in most parts of the country. Water is not a straightforward issue in Mexico, so it’s important to be educated and informed on the topic.

Check out this week’s episode here on our Youtube channel or on Spotify here.

Confidently wrong about water in Mexico - Episode 11

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.

