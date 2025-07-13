MND Deep Dive: Gentrification and protest in Mexico City

Hundreds of people protested gentrification in Mexico City’s Condesa and Roma neighborhoods last week, largely singling out Americans. Protesters cited anger over rising rents and the displacement of Mexicans, which they attribute to an influx of foreign residents, many earning U.S. dollar salaries and using platforms like Airbnb for short-term rentals. Slogans such as “Free us from American gentrification,” “You’re not an expat, you’re an invader,” and “Dispossession comes disguised as Airbnb” were displayed. C

hants of “fuera gringos” and “gringos, go home” also rang out. Resentment was also fueled by perceptions that some foreigners do not assimilate, learn Spanish, or significantly contribute to local tax collection, underscoring economic inequality where Mexicans struggle to afford housing in desirable areas.

MND Deep Dive Podcast | Gentrification and protest in Mexico City

While many demonstrations were peaceful, a smaller group engaged in acts of vandalism and violence, damaging businesses, defacing monuments, and attacking individuals. The Mexico City government, led by Mayor Clara Brugada, issued a statement denouncing gentrification and affirming a commitment to “the right to decent housing” through public policies. However, the government categorically rejected violence and xenophobia, stating that the fight against gentrification should not promote hate speech or discriminatory practices.

This week, our subscriber-exclusive podcast takes a look at the protests, the reasons behind them and whether or not protestors are right to blame digital nomads for the cost of living crisis in Mexico City.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written, and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Peter Davies and Sarah DeVries. Edited by Chris Havler-Barrett and Caitlin Cooper. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.