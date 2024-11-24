Sunday, November 24, 2024
MND Deep Dive: Mexico’s transpeninsular train

transpeninsular train
Billed as an alternative to the Panama Canal, the CIIT train project might change impoverished southern Mexico beyond recognition. (Gobierno de Mexico)

Can Mexico’s Isthmus of Tehuantepec rail project (CIIT) achieve its dream of becoming a “new Panama Canal” and will the sprawling infrastructure project bring prosperity to impoverished southern Mexico? Will the arrival of commercial giants such as Amazon help develop the states of Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz, or is the scheme doomed to failure?

With foreign investment, rapid development times and an ambitious economic plan all in play, will President Sheinbaum be able to deliver on the promises of her predecessor? Mexico News Daily’s subscriber-exclusive podcast looks at one of the most ambitious development schemes in Mexican history to predict the benefits, pitfalls and future of the CIIT megaproject.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek, Peter Davies, Andy Altman-Ohr, Gabriela Solis and Cat Rainsford. Edited by Kate Bohné, Noah Mazer, Chris Havler-Barrett and Caitlin Cooper. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

