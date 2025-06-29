MND Perspective podcast: A global perspective on life in Mexico

Imagine having traversed 150 countries across two decades, even sporting a world map tattoo, and then choosing one special place to call home. That’s the remarkable journey of Nellie Huang, a global adventurer who, along with her Spanish husband Alberto and their 10-year-old daughter (who herself has visited over 60 countries!), found their haven in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

After years of “daily grind” in the Netherlands, the family sought a more intentional way of life, discovering Mexico’s vibrant culture and welcoming community. Nellie, a professional travel writer for over 15 years with bylines in publications like Lonely Planet and National Geographic, is now bringing her extraordinary insights to Mexico News Daily as a weekly contributor.

MND Perspectives | A global look at life in Mexico

Watch this video on YouTube

Her “Where to Travel in Mexico in 2025” series offers tailored tips for various traveler profiles, from digital nomads to foodies, whether they’re a “Mexico Novice” or “Mexico Expert”. She’ll also draw on her vast global experiences to showcase how Mexico’s diverse landscapes rival top international destinations. Nellie’s goal is to inspire readers to discover the true “magic” of Mexico beyond common tourist areas, revealing a “universe unto itself”.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a series of Mexico News Daily articles by Travis Bembenek and Nellie Huang. Edited by Rose Eglhoff and Chris Havler-Barrett. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.