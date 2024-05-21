Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomePolitics
Politics

AMLO confirms Mexico to supply electricity to Belize, despite increased energy demand

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The prime minister of Belize with Mexican president López Obrador
Prime Minister Johnny Briceño visited Mexico on May 7 and met with President López Obrador, who confirmed on Tuesday an agreement to supply the Central American country with electricity. (Cuartoscuro)

Blackouts recently affected many parts of Mexico as demand for power increased amid hot weather, but the country will nevertheless supply electricity to Belize, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Tuesday.

“We just had a meeting with the prime minister of Belize and there is an agreement with them to help with electricity even with this special situation due to the heat,” López Obrador told reporters at his morning press conference.

“We’re going to fulfill the agreement … so they don’t lack electricity in Belize,” he said. “… We are neighbors and we have to help each other.”

López Obrador didn’t say how much electricity Mexico would supply to Belize, when cross-border transmission would commence or whether the government of the small Central American country would pay for the power it receives.

Belize borders the state of Quintana Roo, from where electricity will presumably be transmitted to Mexico’s neighbor.

López Obrador met with Belize Prime Minister Johnny Briceño in Mexico City on May 7, and energy was one of the issues they discussed, according to a government statement.

López Obrador looks at a map of the national grid
Last week, the president discussed the stability of the national grid, which he reiterated on Tuesday is “in good shape.” (Lopezobrador.org.mx)

Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Bárcena said the same day that Mexico was willing to sell electricity to both Belize and Guatemala. That remark came just hours before blackouts occurred in more than 20 states after the National Energy Control Center declared a state of emergency in Mexico’s electricity system.

On Tuesday, López Obrador noted that there were no blackouts on Monday despite high demand for electricity that coincided with the commencement of the third heat wave of the year.

“Yesterday was a day of high energy usage, but fortunately there wasn’t a suspension of electricity service,” he said.

Despite what “some people” say, the national electricity sector is in good shape, the president said, insinuating that Mexico was in a position to supply power to Belize without compromising domestic service.

He asserted that his government took action as soon as it took office to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), a state-owned utility.

With reports from Reforma, El Universal and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Anti-AMLO protesters wearing pink and waving Mexican flags crowd together with a sign saying "sin miedo, todos a votar," and bearing Xóchitl Gálvez's logo.

Opposition protesters flood Mexico City’s Zócalo ahead of elections

MND Staff - 1
Presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez was the star speaker at Sunday's "marea rosa" or "pink tide" march in the capital.
Mexico's presidential candidates at lecterns in a debate

Presidential candidates tackle security, migration (and each other) in final debate

MND Staff - 5
Xóchitl Gálvez went on a relentless offensive against Claudia Sheinbaum, who said it reflected her rival's lack of a "political project."
A crime scene in Zacatecas in May 2024

Opinion: Mexico’s next president faces a security emergency that can’t be ignored

Mexico Institute/Wilson Center - 3
Analyst Stephen Woodman paints a picture of the economic, social and political crisis looming if criminals continue to gain influence in Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC