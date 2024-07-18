Claudia Sheinbaum names ministers of culture, tourism and labor

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced three more appointments to her cabinet on Thursday, introducing the heads of the labor, culture and tourism ministries.

The cabinet appointments of “three brilliant young people” — as Sheinbaum referred to them in a social media post on X — are part of her preparation to take office as Mexico’s first female president on Oct. 1, following her June 2 victory as the candidate for the Morena Party.

Sheinbaum, who has been gradually unveiling her cabinet picks, stated that only the ministers of National Defense and the Navy remain to be announced. Those are expected to be made in September.

The newest appointees are Marath Bolaños López, 40, as Minister of Labor and Social Welfare; Claudia Curiel de Icaza, 44, as Minister of Culture; and Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, 34, as Minister of Tourism.

Here are brief looks at the backgrounds of each of them:

Marath Bolaños López

A former private secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and a deputy for the Morena caucus in Congress, Bolaños will continue as the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, a position he has held since last June 2023.

A significant figure in the current administration’s labor reforms, he has been praised for his role in enhancing labor rights, increasing the minimum wage, reforming pensions and regulating outsourcing.

Bolaños, who also teaches at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue his work.

“The Ministry of Labor has a lot to contribute to continue benefiting workers,” he stated. “We know the way, we have the compass well set and we know where to go because for the good of all, the poor come first.”

Claudia Curiel de Icaza

Curiel de Icaza, who has nearly 20 years of experience in cultural promotion and management, will take over as the Minister of Culture, a position she also held in the Mexico City government when Sheinbaum was mayor from December 2018 to June 2023.

She holds a degree in history from UNAM and is a specialist in arts education.

In the capital, she was instrumental in implementing community culture projects.

“Culture is a tool for transformation and offers us a vision of the future,” she said in talking about her new role. “We will be plural, inclusive and collective.”

Josefina Rodríguez Zamora

The next Minister of Tourism served in the same role in the state of Tlaxcala, where she created the campaign “Tlaxcala, Sí Existe” (Tlaxcala, yes it exists). The campaign plays on a popular meme that the diminutive state is a myth to promote Tlaxcalas’s attractions, culture and tourism opportunities.

Rodríguez has a business administration degree from the Ibero-American University of Puebla and a master’s in senior management from the University of the Valley of Tlaxcala. At 34, she is the youngest of Sheinbaum’s cabinet appointees.

In her new role, she said she wants to develop tourism that benefits Mexico’s Indigenous communities and young people.

“Tourism is the leading employer sector for young people and the second largest for women,” she said. “We will continue with the regional development of our destinations.”

Sheinbaum’s cabinet appointees so far

Based on the appointments made to date, Sheinbaum’s cabinet — made up of 10 women and 10 men — is as follows:

Chief of Staff: Lázaro Cárdenas Batel

Interior Minister: Rosa Icela Rodríguez

Security Minister: Omar García Harfuch

Education Minister: Mario Delgado

Welfare Minister: Ariadna Montiel Reyes

Economy Minister: Marcelo Ebrard

Environment and Natural Resources Minister: Alicia Bárcena

Finance Minister: Rogelio Ramírez de la O

Minister for Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation: Rosaura Ruiz

Foreign Affairs Minister: Juan Ramón de la Fuente

Legal Counsel to the President: Ernestina Godoy

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister: Julio Berdegué

Energy Minister: Luz Elena González Escobar

Health Minister: David Kershenobich Stalnikowitz

Public Administration Minister: Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez

Infrastructure, Communications and Transport Minister: Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina

Agrarian, Land and Urban Development Minister: Edna Elena Vega Rangel

Labor and Social Welfare Minister: Marath Bolaños López

Culture Minister: Claudia Curiel de Icaza

Tourism Minister: Josefina Rodríguez Zamora

With reports from Sin Embargo, El Economista and El Financiero