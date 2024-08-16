Claudia Sheinbaum officially declared president-elect of Mexico

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday received official documentation confirming her majority victory in the presidential election on June 2.

Mónica Aralí Soto Fregoso, president of the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF), handed over the constancia de mayoría (certificate of majority) to Sheinbaum, who won just under 60% of the votes cast in the presidential election.

The TEPJF validated her victory earlier this week after dismissing 240 complaints against the election results.

Sheinbaum, who represented a coalition led by the ruling Morena party, will be sworn in as Mexico’s first female president on Oct. 1.

Soto declared Thursday that “Mexico has broken the glass ceiling.”

“Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo [will be the] first woman to assume the supreme mandate of our republic after 200 years and 65 men in the position,” she said.

In an address at the TEPJF headquarters in Mexico City, Sheinbaum also noted she is Mexico’s first ever female president-elect.

“Presidenta, with A,” she emphasized.

“As I have said on other occasions, I don’t assume [the position] as an individual triumph or as [the result of] personal effort. Today, now marked in the history of Mexico, I don’t arrive on my own, all women arrive,” Sheinbaum said.

“… I arrive nourished and full of the strength that comes from our ancestors — our grandmothers, our mothers, our daughters, our granddaughters. Today all of us arrive and … I commit to fighting to continue building equality and freedom for all Mexican women, especially the most vulnerable,” she said.

Sheinbaum, Mexico City mayor between 2018 and 2023 before resigning to seek the Morena party presidential nomination, said that the majority of Mexicans voted for her because they want the continuation of “an honest government” that gets results and loves the country and the people of Mexico.

“Said another way, the majority of citizens don’t want governments at the service of just a few people to return,” she said.

“They don’t want arrogance or cronyism or corruption or privileges to return. That’s the mandate of the people of Mexico and it’s up to us to continue making it a reality,” said Sheinbaum, who has pledged to build the “second story” of the “fourth transformation” initiated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The president-elect delivered a second, longer speech on Thursday afternoon in front of current and future officials and supporters gathered at the Metropolitan Theater in the historic center of Mexico City.

In that address, Sheinbaum reiterated her support for a packet of constitutional reform proposals López Obrador sent to Congress in February, including a controversial plan to overhaul the judiciary.

“It will be up to our lawmakers to approve the reforms sent by the president,” she said.

Among other remarks, Sheinbaum pledged to “never criticize” López Obrador, her political mentor and former boss when he was mayor of Mexico City in the early 2000s and she was environment minister.

“For me it has been, it is and it will be an honor to be with Obrador,” she said, riffing on the slogan, “Es un honor estar con Obrador.”

“For me, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the best president there has ever been in history. In the history of Mexico, there hasn’t been any president who has ended his term with the popularity [of López Obrador or] the affection and love that the people of Mexico have for their [current] president,” Sheinbaum said.

