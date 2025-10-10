More than 20 fatalities reported from this week’s rain: Friday’s mañanera recapped

The heavy rain that fell in various parts of Mexico on Thursday and consequent flooding were a central focus of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference.

Later on Friday, authorities in four states reported fatalities linked to the rain.

Among the cities and towns affected by flooding are Poza Rica, Veracruz; Álamo, Veracruz; Huauchinango, Puebla; Huehuetla, Hidalgo; and Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

More than 20 rain-related fatalities

At the start of the mañanera, Sheinbaum said that national Civil Protection chief Laura Velázquez would join the press conference via video link to speak about “the situation with the rain in different parts of the republic.”

More than 20 people lost their lives in incidents related to heavy rain on Thursday and Friday, according to media reports published on Friday afternoon. At least 16 deaths occurred in Hidalgo, where rain associated with Hurricane Priscilla caused flooding and landslides. There were additional fatalities in Puebla, Veracruz and Querétaro, while a number of other people have been reported as missing.

Sheinbaum noted that it rained on Thursday in 31 of Mexico’s 32 federal entities.

“Only in Baja California Sur did it not rain,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that particularly heavy rain had fallen in the Huasteca region.

“[In] Veracruz mainly, but Querétaro, Hidalgo and San Luis Potosí were also affected,” she said.

In addition to those states, Puebla and Guerrero received heavy rain on Thursday, Velázquez said.

“In Guerrero, in Zihuatanejo, is where the highest rainfall was recorded, which was 151 millimeters,” the Civil Protection chief said.

Tropical Storm Raymond dumped two months’ worth of rain on the Pacific coast city in one day, according to Zihuatanejo Mayor Lizette Tapia Castro.

Velázquez also reported that:

Rain damaged 5,000 homes in the municipality of Álamo, Veracruz.

The Jalpan River in Querétaro had burst its banks.

Landslides had occurred in Veracruz, Querétaro and Puebla.

The Axtla River and the Moctezuma River in San Luis Potosí burst their banks.

A school and a hospital were flooded in Puebla.

Velázquez said that shelters had been set up in Álamo, and noted that the army and the navy, along with other authorities, were responding to flooding in different parts of the country.

She said that the Federal Electricity Commission was working to reestablish power in areas where service had been cut, including in parts of Veracruz, San Luis Potosí and Puebla.

Velázquez said that rain would continue to fall in different parts of Mexico on Friday and advised citizens to be alert to official communication channels and to follow “all the recommendations” issued by Civil Protection authorities.

On Friday afternoon, the newspaper La Jornada reported that 24 people had died in rain-related incidents, while other media outlets reported slightly lower death tolls. With at least eight people reported as missing, it appears likely that the rain-related death toll will rise over the weekend.

Adidas to compensate Oaxaca community whose huarache design inspired its Oaxaca Slip-On sandal

Also at Sheinbaum’s Friday mañanera, Deputy Culture Minister Marina Núñez Bespalova told reporters that Adidas has committed to compensating the community of Villa Hidalgo Yalalág, Oaxaca, whose signature huarache sandal craftsmanship inspired the German athletic apparel and footwear company’s Oaxaca Slip-On sandals.

After accusations of cultural appropriation, Adidas and the designer of the Oaxaca Slip-On sandals issued apologies in August.

Núñez said that meetings between Adidas and “the affected community” had been held.

Representatives from the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property and Mexico’s copyright office Indautor also attended the meetings, she said.

“Several agreements were reached with the brand,” Núñez said, adding that while “the compensation agreement” cannot yet be announced publicly, it involves Adidas funding “some” infrastructure projects that the community of Villa Hidalgo Yalalág had requested.

She said that there could be “some kind of collaboration” between Villa Hidalgo Yalalág artisans and Adidas at some point in the future.

“But there is already a compensation contract for the community,” Núñez stressed.

Asked whether Adidas would be allowed to sell its Oaxaca Slip-On sandals in Mexico, the deputy culture minister responded:

“No, no. They pulled those shoes off the market immediately; within a week, they were gone.”

