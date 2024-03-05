Tuesday, March 5, 2024
How are the 2024 US and Mexican presidential elections different?

Travis Bembenek
By Travis Bembenek
United States flag and Mexico flag
While both countries head into presidential elections, Travis Bembenek sees major contrasts between the two political scenes. (Shutterstock)

It’s Super Tuesday in the United States, and the federal Mexican campaigns officially began last week, so we thought it made sense to take a moment to talk presidential politics.

Back in August, Mexico News Daily CEO Travis Bembenek shared his view of the upcoming presidential races in the two countries in 2024, and how in his opinion, they could not be more different.

5 differences between presidential politics in Mexico versus the US

