Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Is Mexico’s first female president protecting women?

Two protestors wearing purple crouch down and display their placards
How much progress has President Claudia Sheinbaum made in fighting Mexico's femicide problem? María Meléndez investigates. (Alaín Hernández/Cuartoscuro)

This year marked the first International Women’s Day in Mexico with a woman serving as president. In her speech for the occasion, Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that her achievement was not solely her own, but a collective triumph for all Mexican women, in a country plagued by women’s rights abuses.

Meanwhile, in the streets, as is customary every year, hundreds of thousands of women marched to demand an end to violence against women. Among the chants heard were “Claudia, not all of us made it,” a reference to the women who are missing or have lost their lives. Another chant stated, “Claudia is not an ally; she’s privileged.”

Is Mexico's first female president protecting women?

Join María Meléndez as she takes a look at how Mexico’s first female president is solving the largest social issue facing Mexican society today: Gender violence.

Mexico News Daily

