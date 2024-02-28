Meet Luis Rubio, a new opinion columnist for Mexico News Daily

Mexico News Daily is committed to bringing more opinion and analysis to readers, including contributions by diplomats, policy experts and journalists.

Luis Rubio is the president of México Evalúa-CIDAC and former president of the Mexican Council on International Affairs (COMEXI). He is a prolific columnist on international relations and on politics and the economy, writing weekly for Reforma newspaper, and regularly for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times.

Below you will find a Q&A we did with Rubio to help introduce him to our readers. We are excited to bring his perspectives to you here at Mexico News Daily.

What makes your point of view unique on Mexico-US relations?

I’m as bicultural as they come and have long studied both nations deeply. I combine political and economic elements into my analysis, as neither is sufficient to understand the issues and analyze them seriously.

What do you think is the most significant area in Mexico-U.S. relations today?

The complexity of the Washington situation at present, the (almost) absolute disappearance of bipartisanship and long-term thinking; plus Mexico’s inability to cope with the priorities of the United States and work with its neighbor to address bilateral issues, which will always be complex and intractable, but nonetheless need to be addressed.

What excites you about Mexico’s rising visibility & prominence on the global stage?

Mexico — and Mexicans at large — persist in seeing themselves as victims, and thus are unable to benefit much more from their extraordinary accomplishments and opportunities. Mexico faces enormous challenges, but it has everything to be successful if willing to undertake changes.

How do you hope the world sees Mexico differently in the coming 1-2 years?

Ideally, Mexico should be rising to its challenges in a much more amiable and amicable domestic setting, thus strengthening its political stability and economic viability.

Why is it important that people living in Mexico follow the U.S. presidential election?

These two nations are joined at the hip and what happens in one affects the other. The U.S. election will determine much of how Mexico is perceived by the chattering classes in the U.S., and the policies emanating from Washington will deeply affect Mexico because the U.S. economy is Mexico’s foremost engine of growth.

Why is it important that people globally follow the Mexico presidential election?

Mexico is in the midst of a very divisive presidential election which may well determine if it strengthens its democracy, or falls into a gradual authoritarian polity. Whoever wins the election in June will face an enormously complex economic situation, and a very wounded half of the country, thus creating an extraordinary opportunity: either for exceptional leadership or accelerated deterioration, particularly when it comes to security.

What inspired you to contribute to Mexico News Daily?

MND has positioned itself as the prime source of independent, high-quality reporting specifically on the bilateral relationship. No other source of news and opinion comes even close.

Why would you recommend that someone read Mexico News Daily?

Because it’s the best source of information and opinion on the bilateral relationship, run by professionals.

What are you most optimistic about for Mexico in the coming year?

The possibility of witnessing a new beginning for the country after the June elections.

Why should people globally spend time in Mexico, or spend time learning about Mexico?

Mexico is a unique nation: its culture, food, history and the friendliness of its people have long made it a magnet for observers, travelers, investors and tourists from all over the world. Once (and if) Mexico addresses its internal challenges, it will become a leading nation in all respects.

Where are your favorite places to visit in Mexico and why?

Mexico has a colonial past that can be seen in its central region (Querétaro, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Puebla and, of course, Mexico City), extraordinary beaches (Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Escondido), and extraordinary Indigenous and archaeological history (Tlaxcala, Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Yucatán).

If you could describe your career in two words, what would they be and why?

I have been reading and learning about Mexico for almost half a century, have written dozens of books about Mexico and the bilateral relationship and am an independent observer of the daily events with a long-term perspective.

Do you have a favorite quote or mantra?

“The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure and the intelligent full of doubt.”

-Betrand Russell

