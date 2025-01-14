Mexico and L.A. ‘are brothers,’ says Sheinbaum: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

In addition to Amazon Web Services’ planned US $5 billion investment in Querétaro, the efforts of a Mexican team to combat the destructive wildfires in Los Angeles were a key focus of President Claudia Sheinabum’s morning press conference on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum announced last Friday that Mexico was sending a team of firefighters and military personnel to the beleaguered city.

In recent days, there has been an outpouring of support and appreciation of the Mexican firefighters in Los Angeles, including from Mexico News Daily readers.

After the firefighters and emergency services personnel arrived in L.A. on Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom thanked Mexico’s president for her “unwavering support during one of California’s greatest times of need.”

Mexican firefighters now on the frontline in LA

Mexico’s National Civil Protection chief Laura Velázquez joined Sheinbaum’s press conference via video link to provide an update on the work being carried out by a team of Mexican firefighters and military personnel in Los Angeles.

Velázquez noted that the “Mexican delegation” of 72 people — of which she is part — arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday and subsequently made their way to a logistics center where “all essential supplies” are provided to personnel responding to the devastating situation in L.A.

After attending a firefighting “information session” on Sunday, members of the Mexican delegation started on-the-ground work on Monday, the Civil Protection chief said.

National Forestry Commission (Conafor) firefighters are carrying out “fire management tasks” while Defense Ministry (Defensa) disaster relief workers are engaged in search and rescue missions, Velázquez said.

“Conafor is obviously participating in response work combating forest fires, contributing to the protection of communities, the ecosystem and natural resources in the state of California,” she said.

“Defensa is strengthening search and rescue work in areas that are difficult to access, contributing to the location and removal of people affected by the fires,” Velázquez said.

“… We’re working as one, president, in accordance with your instructions,” she told Sheinbaum, adding that there is “complete coordination” with the government of California.

Velázquez also said that the Mexican team was “the first international delegation” to join the firefighting efforts in Los Angeles, where blazes have killed at least 24 people and damaged or destroyed thousands of structures.

Mexico and Los Angeles are ‘brothers,’ says Sheinbaum

Later in the press conference, a reporter noted that KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons is among a large number of people who have expressed appreciation for Mexico’s support in fighting the wildfires in Los Angeles.

In a post to X on Monday, Simmons wrote: “A big thank you to Mexico’s new, impressive President Claudia Sheinbaum for sending Mexico’s best firefighters to help L.A. battle these monstrous fires.”

After the reporter noted that Simmons specifically thanked Sheinbaum, the president said that the Mexican government, first and foremost, is “humanist.”

“Before everything else that is our vision, our way of thinking ” she said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom thanks Mexico firefighters

California Governor Gavin Newsom was on hand to welcome the Mexican delegation. In a video posted online, he thanked Mexico for sending the humanitarian team.

“And it matches the way of thinking of the Mexican people, the Mexican people are generous and fraternal,” Sheinbaum said.

She also noted that Los Angeles “has welcomed many Mexicans” over the years.

“Well, remember that it was Mexico. But during the middle and end of the 19th century, the entire 20th century and now, [Los Angeles] has welcomed a lot of Mexicans,” Sheinbaum said.

“… So we always [offer] our solidarity and support, and particularly to this city. We are brothers,” she said.

While Mexicans are currently assisting the firefighting efforts in L.A., Sheinbaum highlighted that Mexicans are also likely to play a key role in the rebuilding of the city.

“They’re going to need a lot of manpower, and there are no better construction workers than Mexicans,” Sheinbaum said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])