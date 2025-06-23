Monday, June 23, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

Political group aligned with Trump, GOP seeks official party status in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
men seated behind a table
Members of México Republicano met over the weekend in Mexico CIty to plan strategy for their campaign for the official recognition they need to run candidates in elections. (México Republicano/X))

A political group professedly aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party is seeking to register as an official party in Mexico.

The self-styled conservative political association known informally as the Mexican Republican Party has expressed support for Trump’s immigration raids while criticizing the Mexican government for not engaging in similar actions.

two men seated, one with microphone
Larry Rubin, shown here with HSBC México CEO Jorge Arce at an event of the American Society of Mexico, of which he is president, serves as an adviser to the pro-Trump México Republicano party. (AMSOC/on X)

Juan Iván Peña Neder, president of the association, has decried what he considers the government’s failure to address the root causes of illegal migration to and from Mexico.

“Lamentably, … the [Mexican government] has eluded responsibility by relying on empty rhetoric not translated into concrete policies, thus perpetuating the conditions that lead to migration,” he said. 

México Republicano, the formal name of the organization that has been described as “ultra-right [and] … confessional,” announced over the weekend that it would soon begin recruiting and registering members in order to become an official national party.

The organization must hold assemblies in at least 20 states and sign up at least 60,000 registered voters in order to join the federal registry of political parties. It was authorized to pursue official party status by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in January.

In a statement issued in February, México Republicano declared itself “the only republican and conservative political organization willing to take on the existing statist and clientelistic model of government” in Mexico.

It also said it will fight to promote economic growth, to support the free market and to consolidate a strong and independent middle class.

In April, Peña Neder further outlined his organization’s ideology: “I believe our sympathy with President Trump and our ideological identification with the Republican Party makes us distinct in this hemisphere,” he said.

Even as Trump’s tariff policies were causing turmoil in Mexico, Peña Neder said his organization would not distance itself from its ideological ties to Trump, saying the alignment positioned his group as the only genuine opposition to Mexico’s government. 

Earlier this month, México Republicano reiterated its ideological concurrence with Trump in a statement posted on social media. The statement criticized the violence associated with the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles which have resulted in the arrests of dozens of Mexican nationals.

“We strongly condemn all acts of violence disguised as protest in countries that have provided opportunities for Mexicans,” the statement reads. “Gratitude and respect for the law must guide our actions, both at home and abroad.”

The statement urged Mexico and the United States “to strengthen agreements for dignified and orderly labor migration.”

The strongly anti-abortion organization, which originated as a local party in the northern state of Chihuahua, was formed in 2022 with support from evangelical groups and conservative businessmen, according to the newspaper La Jornada.

Larry Rubin, a former CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, president of the American Society of Mexico and official representative of the U.S. Republican Party in Mexico, is among the group’s advisers.

With reports from La Jornada, Excelsior, Milenio and Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum told reporters on Monday that there are three maxims for people aspiring to be candidates of her political movement: "don't lie, don't steal and don't betray the people."

‘Don’t lie, don’t steal and don’t betray the people’: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
On Monday, President Sheinbaum revealed the three maxims of the Morena party, updated reporters on Mexico's progress toward energy sovereignty and acknowledged her upcoming birthday.
Sheinbaum calls on a reporter at her morning press conference

Hurricane Erick’s toll in southern Mexico: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
The morning press conference covered Hurricane Erick's path of destruction, questions about an illegal refinery and an update on Mexican citizens detained in the U.S.
President Sheinbaum stands behind a podium at her morning press conference

What to do about toxic SpaceX debris washing ashore in Tamaulipas: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 1
Sheinbaum also discussed a proposed Mexico-U.S. trade deal and her experience at the G7 Summit in Canada.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC