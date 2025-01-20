Mexico-US relationship ‘has to be between equals,’ Sheinbaum says: Monday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum held her Monday morning press conference just hours before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Before responding to reporters’ questions, Sheinbaum (and other officials) spoke about the government’s plan to receive Mexicans deported from the United States during the second Trump administration.

Unsurprisingly, Mexico’s relationship with the United States was a key focus of the president’s mañanera on Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Sheinbaum: Mexico’s relationship with the US ‘has to be’ — and will be — ‘between equals’

Early in her Q&A session with reporters, Sheinbaum declared that Mexico “has no reason to bow its head, or feel inferior” when dealing with the United States.

“We’re a magnificent country, a cultural power, and Mexicans are hardworking, honest people,” she said.

“We’re fraternal, caring, we have a lot to show off to the whole world. So the relationship with the United States has to be between equals,” she said.

“… My role is to be a representative of the magnificent people [of Mexico] so our relationship with the United States will be one of equals, and we will always defend the Mexicans who live in the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

The president has said on repeated occasions that she believes that Mexico will have a good relationship with the United States during Trump’s second term.

USMCA allows North America to compete with other regions of the world, president says

Later in the press conference, Sheinbaum reiterated her view that “only” with the USMCA free trade pact can North America “compete with other regions of the world” in an economic sense.

“In other words, the United States can’t [compete] on its own, it needs Canada and Mexico,” she said.

The USMCA is up for review in 2026, and Trump has expressed his intention to renegotiate the agreement, which entered into force during his first term as president. Some Canadian politicians have advocated a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the United States, but Sheinbaum is confident the USMCA will endure.

“In 2026 a revision [of the USMCA] is coming, which is a minor revision,” the president said Monday.

“And we believe that this revision will be carried out in agreement with the governments of the United States and Canada, because the accord has been beneficial for the three countries,” Sheinbaum said.

No Mexicans among those killed in LA fires, foreign minister says

Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente told the president’s press conference that no Mexicans were among 27 people killed in the devastating Los Angeles fires.

On Sunday, however, 125 Mexicans received assistance at one of the various emergency shelters that have been set up in L.A., he said.

“And we’re working on the census about those who lost jobs. This will take us little bit more time,” de la Fuente said.

Loss of employment “is probably where there will be more pain for our compatriots,” he said.

“And there is already an emerging program … to begin to provide them with support and get them work,” the foreign minister said.

