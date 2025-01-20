Monday, January 20, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

Mexico-US relationship ‘has to be between equals,’ Sheinbaum says: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
President Sheinbaum calls on a reporter during her Monday mañanera
As Trump prepared to take the oath of office in the U.S., Sheinbaum extolled the strengths of Mexico and promised to protect Mexicans facing deportation in the U.S. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

President Claudia Sheinbaum held her Monday morning press conference just hours before Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Before responding to reporters’ questions, Sheinbaum (and other officials) spoke about the government’s plan to receive Mexicans deported from the United States during the second Trump administration.

Unsurprisingly, Mexico’s relationship with the United States was a key focus of the president’s mañanera on Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Sheinbaum: Mexico’s relationship with the US ‘has to be’ — and will be — ‘between equals’ 

Early in her Q&A session with reporters, Sheinbaum declared that Mexico “has no reason to bow its head, or feel inferior” when dealing with the United States.

“We’re a magnificent country, a cultural power, and Mexicans are hardworking, honest people,” she said.

“We’re fraternal, caring, we have a lot to show off to the whole world. So the relationship with the United States has to be between equals,” she said.

Sheinbaum stands in front of a screen showing a news story about herself and Trump, as she told the audience that the Mexico-US relationship would be one of equals
Mexico “has no reason to bow its head” when dealing with the United States, Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference. (Presidencia)

“… My role is to be a representative of the magnificent people [of Mexico] so our relationship with the United States will be one of equals, and we will always defend the Mexicans who live in the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

The president has said on repeated occasions that she believes that Mexico will have a good relationship with the United States during Trump’s second term.

USMCA allows North America to compete with other regions of the world, president says 

Later in the press conference, Sheinbaum reiterated her view that “only” with the USMCA free trade pact can North America “compete with other regions of the world” in an economic sense.

“In other words, the United States can’t [compete] on its own, it needs Canada and Mexico,” she said.

Signature of USMCA agreement in 2018
The 2026 review of the USMCA free trade agreement, signed in 2018, will only be a ‘minor’ revision, Sheinbaum said. (Ron Przysucha/U.S. Department of State)

The USMCA is up for review in 2026, and Trump has expressed his intention to renegotiate the agreement, which entered into force during his first term as president. Some Canadian politicians have advocated a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the United States, but Sheinbaum is confident the USMCA will endure.

“In 2026 a revision [of the USMCA] is coming, which is a minor revision,” the president said Monday.

“And we believe that this revision will be carried out in agreement with the governments of the United States and Canada, because the accord has been beneficial for the three countries,” Sheinbaum said.

No Mexicans among those killed in LA fires, foreign minister says

Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente told the president’s press conference that no Mexicans were among 27 people killed in the devastating Los Angeles fires.

On Sunday, however, 125 Mexicans received assistance at one of the various emergency shelters that have been set up in L.A., he said.

“And we’re working on the census about those who lost jobs. This will take us little bit more time,” de la Fuente said.

Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire, on the north side of Los Angeles, where Mexican firefighters will soon arrive to help
Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire on the north side of Los Angeles, in a photo from early January. (CAL FIRE_Official/Flickr)

Loss of employment “is probably where there will be more pain for our compatriots,” he said.

“And there is already an emerging program … to begin to provide them with support and get them work,” the foreign minister said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


President Claudia Sheinbaum at the podium during her morning mañanera, or press conference, in Acapulco, where she discussed the case of the Ayotzinapa 43.

Ayotzinapa investigation remains a priority, Sheinbaum says: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
Sheinbaum also touched on the importance of public beach access, followed by an update on the cartel conflict in Sinaloa.
President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico at her daily press conference, standing at the presidential podium smiling out at reporters.

Sheinbaum praises Sen. Rubio remarks on Mexico-US coordination: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 15
Sheinbaum said that Mark Rubio's desire to see the U.S. coordinate with Mexico on security, migration and other issues was "good news."
Mañanera Sheinbaum 15 January 2025

Sheinbaum ‘ready’ for dialogue with Trump administration: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 18
With Trump's inauguration just five days away, Mexico's president sought to calm the waters over the anticipated shifts in U.S. trade and immigration policy.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC