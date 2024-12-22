Sunday, December 22, 2024
MND Deep Dive: A case study of President Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum case study podcast
As the year draws to a close, how has President Claudia Sheinbaum done in her first few months of power, and what challenges face her? (Wikimedia Commons)

President Claudia Sheinbaum has only been in Mexico’s top seat for three months, but the challenges she has faced in that time seem endless. Her diverse background — degrees in physics and energy engineering, a Nobel Peace Prize contribution, and tenure as Mexico City mayor — underscores her intellectual and political prowess. However, she faces immense challenges: Underinvestment in clean energy, PEMEX debt, and escalating cartel violence.

Globally, Sheinbaum must re-engage in international diplomacy amid strained U.S. relations under Trump’s second term and Canadian doubts about trade agreements. Domestically, she grapples with unfinished mega-projects, pressure to reform PEMEX, and a volatile security landscape. Her early decisions, like flying economy to the G20 summit, highlight her pragmatic approach, but numerous dilemmas demand poise, intellect, and resilience.

MND Deep Dive: A case study of President Sheinbaum

Our subscriber-exclusive podcast takes a look at her achievements so far, and the long road ahead for Mexico’s first female president.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett. 

