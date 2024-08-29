Wednesday, August 28, 2024
HomePolitics
Politics

‘Grasshopper senators’ put Morena just 1 vote away from a Senate supermajority

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Claudia Sheinbaum stands with Morena party leaders
With two PRD politicians joining its ranks (Araceli Saucedo to Claudia Sheinbaum's right and José Herrera to her left), Morena is closing in on a supermajority in the Senate. (Cuartoscuro)

Two soon-to-be senators elected as representatives of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) have joined the ruling Morena party, leaving the coalition led by Morena just one vote short of a supermajority in the Senate.

Morena and its allies are thus very close to being able to pass constitutional bills — such as the controversial judicial reform proposal — on their own as they will have a two-thirds majority in the Chamber of Congress once recently elected lawmakers assume their positions on Sept. 1.

Araceli Saucedo Reyes and José Sabino Herrera Dagdug were presented as Morena senators at a Morena party meeting in Mexico City on Wednesday, prompting spirited applause from other soon-to-be senators.

The leftist PRD, which was part of an opposition electoral alliance that also included the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), recently lost its registration as a national-level political party after failing to get 3% of the vote in all three federal elections held on June 2.

As a result, Saucedo and Herrera — the only PRD candidates elected to the upper house — were left without a party to represent in the Senate. They could have chosen to sit as independent senators, or to join the PAN or the PRI — as might have been expected given that those two parties were in an alliance with the PRD.

Instead, Saucedo and Herrera decided to “jump” to Morena, leading the El Financiero newspaper to call them “senadores chapulines,” or “grasshopper senators” in a headline.

José Herrera and Araceli Saucedo campaign photos
Herrera and Saucedo are from Tabasco and Michoacán, respectively. (Social media)

The practice of switching political parties is known as chapulineo, or “grasshopping,” in Mexico.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum met with the Morena party senators at a Mexico City hotel on Wednesday morning.

In a post to X, she said they will form a bloc that “will make history in benefit of democracy, justice, freedoms in our country and the wellbeing of the people of Mexico.”

She congratulated former interior minister and ex-governor of Tabasco Adán Augusto López Hernández for his designation as Morena’s leader in the Senate.

Claudia Sheinbaum with Adán Augusto López and Mario Delgado
Sheinbaum congratulated Adán Augusto López (left) on his new position as Morena’s leader in the Senate. (Adán Augusto López/X)

Sheinbaum, who will become Mexico’s first female president on Oct. 1, also welcomed Saucedo and Herrera to Morena, saying that they “took the historic decision to join the parliamentary group of our movement.”

Herrera, a native of Tabasco, a rancher and a former state lawmaker, said that he and Saucedo decided to “join the cause of the people” after the PRD lost its registration.

“We will be permanent allies of Claudia Sheinbaum,” he said.

Saucedo pledged to contribute to the success of Morena’s legislative agenda, which includes a raft of constitutional reform proposals President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to Congress in February.

Both she and Herrera denied they were “traitors” as a result of their decision to join Morena.

“Treachery is going against your principles,” Saucedo said. “… Being firm with the principles I’ve maintained for 20 years — that’s not treachery. I’m a woman of the left,” Saucedo said.

Sheinbaum advises Morena deputies not to rush judicial proposal 

After he and other incoming Morena party deputies met with Sheinbaum on Tuesday, Ricardo Monreal said that the president-elect advised the soon-to-be Morena lawmakers to be “careful with the procedural stage” when considering the judicial reform proposal.

Monreal said she told the incoming deputies to “not rush” and “strictly observe the law” when the constitutional bill is presented to the lower house.

“It’s a correct suggestion,” he said, adding that while the reform proposal may be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies on Sept. 1, it won’t necessarily be approved that day.

Ricardo Monreal
Ricardo Monreal said he agreed with Sheinbaum’s suggestion that lawmakers not “rush” the judicial reform bill. (Cuartoscuro)

The likelihood of the reform being approved has caused significant concern among many Mexican citizens as well as foreign investors, and has contributed to a significant depreciation of the Mexican peso since the June 2 elections.

United States Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said last week that he believed that the “popular direct election of judges is a major risk to the functioning of Mexico’s democracy.”

López Obrador announced Tuesday that the Mexican government was pausing its relationship with the United States Embassy in Mexico due to what he described as Salazar’s “unfortunate, imprudent” and interventionist remarks.

With reports from El Universal, ReformaEl Financiero and Milenio

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Ken Paxton in a suit and a mauve tie speaking at an event, standing in front of a podium with people watching in the background

US district court halts new Biden undocumented families program

MND Staff - 0
The new program, which could benefit hundreds of thousands of Mexicans living in the U.S., started accepting applications a week ago.
Mexican judges in Guerrero, Mexico, at a march protesting a controversial judicial reform bill, holding signs in Spanish

Chamber of Deputies cleared to vote next month on controversial judicial reform

MND Staff - 0
The peso's value dropped nearly 2% after a Congressional subcommittee deemed constitutional a bill to make Mexico's judges elected officials.
President Lopez Obrador of Mexico standing at a podium at a press conference with his hands on his forehead in a distressed gesture

AMLO says Mexico’s relationship with US and Canadian embassies ‘on pause’

MND Staff - 17
López Obrador clarified that the broader relationship "continues" despite his government's suspension of ties with the U.S. and Canadian embassies.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC