Sheinbaum addresses case of murdered norteña band: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

At her Thursday morning press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum fielded a question on some distressing news out of Tamaulipas: five bodies were found in Reynosa four days after five members of a norteña band went missing in the northern border city.

During her penultimate presser of the week, Sheinbaum also discussed the constitutional ban on vaping devices and the success of a Mexican in a prestigious bicycle race in Europe.

Norteña band members found dead in Reynosa

A reporter noted that five bodies believed to be the members of the norteña band Grupo Fugitivo had been found in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The musicians disappeared on Sunday after playing a gig in the northern border city.

Asked whether the case had been discussed in daily security cabinet meetings, Sheinbaum only said that federal authorities were working very closely with the Tamaulipas government.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office confirmed later on Thursday that the five bodies found in Reynosa were those of the Grupo Fugitivo members, young men aged 20 to 40. The charred remains of the men were found on a property in the Aquiles Serdán neighborhood of the border city.

Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica said that nine people had been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of the musicians. The suspects are allegedly associated with the “Los Metros” cell of the Gulf Cartel.

Sheinbaum: Vapes are banned by the Constitution, but laws setting out penalties still required

A reporter noted that this Friday is “World Vape Day” and asked the president whether her government had considered “doing something” to restrict children’s access to vapes, also known as electronic cigarettes.

They are “already prohibited in the Constitution,” said Sheinbaum, referring to a reform approved by Congress in late 2024.

“In the next extraordinary period of Congress one of the laws we hope is approved is the Health Law. The Health Law contains the specifications on the penalties [for selling vaping devices] because the regulatory part [of the reform] is missing,” she said.

The draft law sets out sanctions for bringing vapes into the country and selling them, Sheinbaum said.

“What’s missing is the secondary regulation … and … [legislation determining] the institutions that have to ensure that [vapes] aren’t sold. That will be approved in the next extraordinary period of Congress, which we expect will be in the middle of June,” she said.

Sheinbaum urges Mexicans to cheer on cyclist Isaac del Toro

Isaac del Toro, a 21-year-old from Ensenada, Baja California, continues to lead the Giro d’Italia bicycle race after 18 stages.

Asked about del Toro’s victory in the 17th stage of the race, Sheinbaum said:

“We’re going to cheer for him from here, let’s all cheer him on.”

After noting that del Toro is an ensenadense (native of Ensenada), Sheinbaum conveyed her government’s “affection, recognition and the best vibes” to the young cycling star.

