Wednesday, September 20, 2023
News
NewsPolitics

Omar García Harfuch to seek Morena nomination for Mexico City mayor

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Harfuch
Former Mexico City Security Minister Omar García Harfuch has announced his intention to run for the nomination as Morena candidate in the upcoming mayoral elections. (Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

Former Mexico City security minister Omar García Harfuch announced Wednesday that he will seek to represent the ruling Morena party at the 2024 mayoral election in the capital.

García, who left his position as security minister earlier this month, told a press conference that he would compete in Morena’s internal process to select the new “coordinator of the defense of the transformation in Mexico City.”

Omar Garcia Harfuch announcement
García Harfuch said that he would seek the nomination to continue the “defense of the transformation in Mexico City” – a reference to the work of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration. (Andrea Murcia/Cuartoscuro)

Former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has already been selected as the national coordinator of the “transformation” President López Obrador says his government is carrying out in Mexico. She will represent Morena at the 2024 presidential election.

García said he believes in the “humanist” political project led by López Obrador and Sheinbaum, noting that he shares their view that “we must fight to eradicate poverty, corruption and inequality.”

The ex-security minister, who was wounded in a 2020 armed attack allegedly carried out by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also said he wants to contribute to the ongoing construction of a peaceful and safe capital where all citizens benefit from economic development.

He said he would visit all 16 alcaldías (municipalities or boroughs) of the capital to listen to citizens in order to deepen his knowledge of their needs and wants.

Incumbent mayor Martí Batres (left) and García Harfuch at a police event earlier this week. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

“Listening to the voices of everyone, we can define the route that will guide us in the process of change that has been promoted in recent years,” García said.

“… My commitment to serve is absolute,” he said before noting that he had dedicated a significant part of his life to “serving my country with honesty, devotion and professionalism.”

The 41-year-old Cuernavaca native served as a high-ranking law enforcement official in the federal government led by former president Enrique Peña Nieto before becoming Mexico City security minister.

García’s main rival for the Morena nomination for the mayoral election is Clara Brugada, who last week left her position as mayor of the eastern alcaldía of Iztapalapa. Polling shows a tight race between the two mayoral aspirants.

Sandra Cuevas
Sandra Cuevas, currently mayor of the Cuauhtémoc borough of Mexico City, has also said she will run for mayor as an opposition candidate. (Sandra Cuevas/Twitter)

Morena’s national president Mario Delgado could also seek to represent the party at the June 2, 2024 election.

Among the potential candidates for the alliance made up of Mexico’s main opposition parties are Sandra Cuevas, mayor of the central Cuauhtémoc alcaldía, and Santiago Taboada, mayor of the Benito Juárez borough.

The new mayor (jefe/jefa de gobierno in Spanish) will take office in late 2024. The current mayor is Martí Batres, who replaced Sheinbaum in June.

With reports from Reforma, Milenio, El Financiero and Expansión

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

Mexico provides budding ‘gringo’ comics a unique stage

Leigh Thelmadatter -
Thinking about doing stand-up? Mexico is your chance! A rising English language comedy scene reflects a new reality for foreign residents.
BAR CDMX LA

Bar CDMX offers a ‘chilango’ night out in downtown Los Angeles

MND Staff -
Inspired by some of the capital's legendary nightlife, Bar CDMX recreates the captivating chaos - and cocktails - of Mexico City in LA.

Article 19: Nearly 3,000 attacks on Mexican press since 2018

MND Staff -
The advocacy group found that government authorities committed 51% of the acts of aggression recorded in the first six months of the year.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC