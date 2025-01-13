Monday, January 13, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

A ‘peaceful revolution’ in Mexico: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
President Claudia Sheinbaum stands at a podium during her morning press conference, where she talked about the event to celebrate her first 100 days in office
A day after her 100-day address, President Sheinbaum was back in the National Palace for her regular Monday press conference. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

A day after speaking to hundreds of thousands of people in Mexico City’s central square, President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed reporters at the National Palace on Monday.

Here is a recap of her morning press conference, or mañanera.

Sheinbaum reflects on her first 100 days: A ‘peaceful revolution’ is taking place in Mexico

A reporter asked Sheinbaum to give her “general impression” of the event in the Mexico City Zócalo on Sunday at which she delivered a speech highlighting the federal government’s achievements during its first 100 days in office.

There is “enthusiasm” and “happiness” with regard to “what is happening in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

“There cannot be a divorce between the people and the government. That is the standard that was set in December 2018 [when Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president] and that’s the way it will continue to be,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that “the movement of the fourth transformation” initiated by López Obrador is “stronger than ever,” a declaration supported by recent poll results showing that the president has a sky-high approval rating.

President Claudia Sheinbaum waves to the crowd from the stage after giving her 100-day address in Mexico City
President Sheinbaum reported on her first 100 days to a full crowd at the Mexico City Zócalo on Sunday. (Presidencia)

“That is what annoys our political adversaries, but what there is in Mexico is a peaceful revolution that began in December 2018, and it mainly has to do with a change in [people’s political] awareness,” she said.

“… We have to serve the people and always provide results that improve their quality of life, education and healthcare. And we have to broaden people’s rights,” Sheinbaum added.

“…That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’re going to continue doing,” she said.

Search for miners killed in 2006 disaster continues, president says 

Sheinbaum said that the search is ongoing for the remains of more than 60 miners killed when a methane explosion occurred at the Pasta de Conchos coal mine in Coahuila in 2006.

The bodies of just four of 65 workers killed have been recovered. Two bodies were recovered last year, one in the middle of the year and another in November.

“The case won’t be closed until we find all of them,” Sheinbaum said. “The work continues.”

Lack of coordination hindering fight against violence in Nuevo León, Sheinbaum says 

A reporter noted that Nuevo León was one of seven states where almost half (49.4%) of all homicides in Mexico occurred last year. There were more than 1,500 murders in the northern border state in 2024, according to preliminary data.

Nuevo León Governor Samuel García shakes the hand of a Fuerza Civil state police officer
Friction between Gov. Samuel García’s administration and state attorney general’s office has hindered security operations in Nuevo León, Sheinbaum said. (Secretaría de Seguridad Nuevo León/X)

Sheinbaum said that Nuevo León has had a security coordination “problem” in recent years.

“The conflict, let’s say political, between the [state] Attorney General’s Office and the government of Nuevo León itself … prevents there being [positive security] results or decreases the possibility of having results,” she said.

“… We’ve spoken about a security strategy with four cores and the fourth core is coordination,” Sheinbaum said.

“… Regardless of political issues, the security of Nuevo León must be placed above all else. And there must be coordination,” she said.

There has been significant friction in recent years between the Nuevo León government led by Governor Samuel García and the state Congress and state Attorney General’s Office.

Sheinbaum stressed that the federal government will “always” collaborate with state and municipal governments on security issues.

“This coordination is essential and it has to go beyond political issues,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


President Sheinbaum stands at a podium during her morning press conference (mañanera), in front of a graph related to low inflation

8-billion-peso remodel planned for Mexico City’s AICM airport: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 6
At Friday's presser, topics included AICM's renovation ahead of the FIFA World Cup, judicial election funding and Sheinbaum's sky-high approval ratings.
President Claudia Sheinbaum at a press conference in the National Palace, wearing a red turtleneck and a black blazer and pointing her index finger out at a spot in front of her beyond the camera.

Sheinbaum focused on reducing Mexico insecurity: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 2
President Sheinbaum and her cabinet on Thursday gave an update on the security situation in Sinaloa and overall efforts to reduce insecurity across Mexico.
Claudia Sheinbaum in mid speech while standing at the presidential podium during a press conference. She is looking forward with her gaze pointed toward her left and is holding her right hand up before her chest in a closed fist.

Sheinbaum to present ‘Plan Mexico’ to attract investment in the era of Trump

MND Staff - 2
The president will share "a portfolio of very important investments” to reassure investors shaken by recent government transitions.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC