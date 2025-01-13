A ‘peaceful revolution’ in Mexico: Monday’s mañanera recapped

A day after speaking to hundreds of thousands of people in Mexico City’s central square, President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed reporters at the National Palace on Monday.

Here is a recap of her morning press conference, or mañanera.

Sheinbaum reflects on her first 100 days: A ‘peaceful revolution’ is taking place in Mexico



A reporter asked Sheinbaum to give her “general impression” of the event in the Mexico City Zócalo on Sunday at which she delivered a speech highlighting the federal government’s achievements during its first 100 days in office.

There is “enthusiasm” and “happiness” with regard to “what is happening in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

“There cannot be a divorce between the people and the government. That is the standard that was set in December 2018 [when Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president] and that’s the way it will continue to be,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that “the movement of the fourth transformation” initiated by López Obrador is “stronger than ever,” a declaration supported by recent poll results showing that the president has a sky-high approval rating.

“That is what annoys our political adversaries, but what there is in Mexico is a peaceful revolution that began in December 2018, and it mainly has to do with a change in [people’s political] awareness,” she said.

“… We have to serve the people and always provide results that improve their quality of life, education and healthcare. And we have to broaden people’s rights,” Sheinbaum added.

“…That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’re going to continue doing,” she said.

Search for miners killed in 2006 disaster continues, president says

Sheinbaum said that the search is ongoing for the remains of more than 60 miners killed when a methane explosion occurred at the Pasta de Conchos coal mine in Coahuila in 2006.

The bodies of just four of 65 workers killed have been recovered. Two bodies were recovered last year, one in the middle of the year and another in November.

“The case won’t be closed until we find all of them,” Sheinbaum said. “The work continues.”

Lack of coordination hindering fight against violence in Nuevo León, Sheinbaum says

A reporter noted that Nuevo León was one of seven states where almost half (49.4%) of all homicides in Mexico occurred last year. There were more than 1,500 murders in the northern border state in 2024, according to preliminary data.

Sheinbaum said that Nuevo León has had a security coordination “problem” in recent years.

“The conflict, let’s say political, between the [state] Attorney General’s Office and the government of Nuevo León itself … prevents there being [positive security] results or decreases the possibility of having results,” she said.

“… We’ve spoken about a security strategy with four cores and the fourth core is coordination,” Sheinbaum said.

“… Regardless of political issues, the security of Nuevo León must be placed above all else. And there must be coordination,” she said.

There has been significant friction in recent years between the Nuevo León government led by Governor Samuel García and the state Congress and state Attorney General’s Office.

Sheinbaum stressed that the federal government will “always” collaborate with state and municipal governments on security issues.

“This coordination is essential and it has to go beyond political issues,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies