Sheinbaum congratulates Carney on Canadian election victory, vows continued partnership

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his victory in Canada’s federal election on Monday.

Sheinbaum extended her congratulations to Carney at her morning press conference, initially calling him Canada’s “new” prime minister before quickly recalling that he was already in the job before Monday’s election. “His official victory has now been recognized,” she said.

En nombre del pueblo y del Gobierno de México, felicitamos al primer ministro Mark Carney por su triunfo en las recientes elecciones de Canadá. Seguiremos trabajando con nuestro socio comercial. — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) April 29, 2025

Sheinbaum also took to social media to congratulate Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister in March even though he wasn’t a member of parliament at the time.

“In the name of the people and government of Mexico, we congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney for his victory in the recent elections in Canada. We will continue working with our trade partner,” she wrote.

Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, defeated Pierre Poilievre of the Conservative Party of Canada in Monday’s election.

The election was close, but Poilievre — who just a few weeks ago seemed destined to become Canada’s new prime minister — lost his own seat, which he had held for more than two decades.

Carney, the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, said “Thank you, Canada” in a post to social media early on Friday.

“Our strength lies in our resolve to work together. United, we will build Canada strong,” he wrote.

Referencing U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated declarations that Canada should become a state of the United States, Carney said in his victory speech that “America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country.”

“Never. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never, ever happen,” he said.

Trump suggested late last year that Mexico should also become a state of the U.S. due to a trade imbalance between the two countries, prompting Sheinbaum to reiterate that Mexico is “a free, sovereign and independent country.”

Both Carney and Sheinbaum are trying to protect their countries’ economies as their largest trade partner adopts a range of protectionist policies despite Mexico, Canada and the United States being party to a free trade agreement, the USMCA, which Trump himself signed during his first term as president.

The three countries are scheduled to review the agreement in 2026.

In a call on April 1, Sheinbaum and Carney “agreed to maintain dialogue and agreed on the importance of the economic integration of North America, with respect for our sovereignties, as the best way to compete with other regions of the world,” according to the Mexican government.

