Thursday, February 27, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

Sheinbaum makes a deal to cap gas prices: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
President Claudia Sheinbaum talks about her gas price cap at her morning press conference
President Sheinbaum announced that the federal government would initially enter into a six-month agreement with gas station owners. (Presidencia)

Among the issues President Claudia Sheinbuam spoke about at her Thursday morning press conference were a “voluntary” price cap for gasoline, the importance of investment promotion and a political memoir she has written.

Here is a recap of the president’s Feb. 27 mañanera.

Pemex station attendants in uniform pumping gas into a car's gas tank.
Regular gasoline (known as Magna at Pemex stations) will be capped at 24 pesos a liter for the next six months. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

Price of gas to be capped at 24 pesos per liter for 6 months

Sheinbaum noted that later in the day her government would formally enter into an agreement with gas station owners to cap the price of regular gasoline (Magna) at no more than 24 pesos (US $1.17) per liter for six months.

“It’s for six months initially,” Sheinbaum said, adding that there will be a review of the gas price cap once the agreement expires.

On Thursday afternoon, Sheinbaum said on social media that the government had signed “a historic agreement with gas station owners to voluntarily establish a maximum price of 24 pesos [per liter] for magna gasoline.”

“We protect families’ finances,” she added.

Investment promotion a ‘fundamental task’ of the Economy Ministry

Shortly after the CEO of Home Depot México announced that the company would invest US $1.3 billion in Mexico over the next four years, Sheinbaum told reporters that promoting investment is a “fundamental task” of the Economy Ministry, headed up by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

She also noted that the recently-announced Plan México economic initiative “establishes a series of incentives to invest in certain places” based on the specific “characteristics” of different parts of the country.

A company that uses a lot of water can’t open a plant in the north of the country, “where there is no water, or in areas that have shortages of potable water,” Sheinbaum said.

She stressed that the government is seeking to spread investment across Mexico, including via the establishment of new industrial corridors spanning all 32 federal entities.

Plan México solar farm in Puerto Peñasco
The Plan México development program offers investment incentives based on what each region has to offer. The Baja corridor, for example, includes green energy projects like solar farms. (CFE)

Not all investment should go to the north, “as was the history of our country,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the government continues to promote investment in the historically disadvantaged south and southeast, as did the government of her predecessor, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“This is a permanent job of the Economy Ministry. … It’s not just investment for investment’s sake but rather investment that creates good jobs, well-paid jobs,” she said, adding that her government is also committed to the development of infrastructure, healthcare facilities and housing in the new industrial corridors.

The previous federal government shut down Mexico’s international trade and investment agency, called ProMéxico.

Sheinbaum’s remarks about investment promotion and Plan México came two days after the Economy Ministry reported that Mexico received almost US $37 billion in foreign direct investment last year.

Sheinbaum hopes to publish a book within 2 months 

A reporter noted that Sheinbaum has been working on a book about the transition of power from the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to her administration.

The president said the book is called “Diario de una transición histórica” (Diary of a Historic Transition) and is currently “under review.”

She said she was looking for a publishing house, and hoped it would be available in “one or two months.”

Sheinbaum was sworn in as Mexico’s first female president on Oct. 1, four months after she became the second Morena party candidate to win a presidential election in Mexico. She says her government is building the “second story” of the so-called “fourth transformation” initiated by López Obrador.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum standing at the presidential podium in the National Palace during a press conference. She is wearing a blue blazer and a white turtleneck as she raises her right hand, palm outward, toward reporters as she speaks.

Mexico says no to nepotism: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
The Senate passed President Sheinbaum's anti-nepotism bill Tuesday, but decided it will take effect later than Sheinbaum proposed.
Agustín Barrios Gómez

Opinion: Ignore the tariff chimera

Agustín Barrios Gómez - 7
In this opinion essay, Agustín Barrios Gómez argues that the tariff guessing game increases the cost of doing business with Mexico, which is what U.S. President Trump wants.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum standing at the presidential podium with two small microphones before her. She's wearing a black and gray blazer and a white turtleneck underneath.

Mexico asked US for Sinaloa Cartel’s Zambada: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 9
Mexico insisted on Ismael Zambada's extradition from U.S. custody on four occasions but has never gotten a response, Mexico's attorney general said.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC