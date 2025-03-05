The United States’ 25% tariffs on Mexican exports were once again a major topic of discussion at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Wednesday morning press conference.

Sheinbaum’s mañanera was held several hours before the United States government announced that U.S. automakers will be exempt from the tariffs for a period of one month.

Here is a recap of the president’s March 5 press conference.

‘There will be no submission’

Now “is a very defining time for Mexico, depending on what happens these days until Sunday,” Sheinbaum said.

She was referring to the prevailing tariff situation stemming from the United States’ decision to impose 25% duties on all Mexican exports as of March 5.

Sheinbaum said Tuesday that she would announce retaliatory “tariff and nontariff measures” during a rally in Mexico City’s central square this Sunday. She told reporters on Wednesday that “there will be no submission” on Mexico’s part.

“Mexico is a great country. Mexicans are brave, tough. The people of Mexico have a lot of strength, and our economy is fine,” Sheinbaum said.

Greater collaboration with Chile

Sheinbaum noted that she spoke with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday.

“[He was] very supportive … with regard to the tariffs issue. And we also spoke about greater collaboration, greater cooperation,” she said.

“… The truth is he’s a very intelligent young man, Gabriel Boric,” Sheinbaum said of the 39-year-old leader. “He’s made a good government. And we’re going to continue collaborating with Chile and other countries.”

Mexico will seek other trade partners ‘if necessary’

Mexico sends more than 80% of its exports to the United States, creating a significant economic dependency on its northern neighbor. The current tariff situation brings that dependency into sharp focus.

Sheinbaum said that if the United States’ 25% tariffs remain in place, her government will have to take “important decisions for the future of the country.”

“They’re not minor decisions, they’re substantive decisions because we have to defend the sovereignty and independence of Mexico,” she said.

“And, if necessary, we’ll look for other trade partners — everything to protect Mexico and Mexicans,” Sheinbaum said.

Event in Zócalo will go ahead regardless

Les invito el domingo 9 de marzo a las 12 del día al Zócalo de la Ciudad de México a una asamblea en la que presentaremos las acciones frente a la decisión unilateral del gobierno de los Estados Unidos de subir 25 por ciento los aranceles a las exportaciones de México. Nuestra… pic.twitter.com/dE9171eK52 — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 5, 2025

Seeking to control the tariffs narrative in Mexico, President Sheinbaum is inviting the public to a rally in Mexico City’s Zócalo on Sunday to update Mexicans on what is quickly turning into a trade war with the U.S. and how Mexico intends to respond.

Sheinbaum said that the event planned for this Sunday in Mexico City’s central square, the Zócalo, will go ahead even if the United States government removes its tariffs on Mexican exports in the coming days.

“It’s very important to explain what is happening because, firstly, not a lot of people know what a tariff is,” she said.

“… It’s a tax that is put on what Mexico exports to the United States,” Sheinbaum said.

“It’s a decision that the government of the United States takes. … It’s very important to explain that the decision is being taken unilaterally by the government of the United States,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that if Mexico and the United States reach a deal before Sunday, she will explain “what was agreed” during her speech in the Zócalo.

“There is nothing to hide here,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])